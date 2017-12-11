Run Your Week: Big Books, Sure Bets, & Titles Making News | Book Pulse

By on

Welcome to Book Pulse, a daily update designed to help collection development and readers’ advisory librarians navigate the never-ending wave of new books and book news. Here you will find highlights of titles moving in the marketplace and getting buzz, bookish stories making news, and key items from the literary web. Book Pulse owes its existence to the legacy of Nora Rawlinson and EarlyWord as well as the work of Cindy Orr and Sarah Statz Cords at the RAOnline Blog. Book Pulse takes their vital work onward, continuing to nurture a community of librarians learning from and supporting each other and providing resources that help us excel at our jobs. I look forward to your input—what works, what does not, what helps, what is needed? Write me at nwyatt@mediasourceinc.com. CLICK HERE to receive daily Book Pulse alerts in your inbox

Big Books for the Week

It is a slow publishing week but two books lead in holds:

The Only Girl in the World: A Memoir by Maude Julien, translated by Adriana Hunter (Little, Brown) and Signal Loss by Garry Disher (Soho Crime: Random) (see below).

Booksellers Suggest

There is one Indie Next pick for the week:

Signal Loss by Garry Disher (Soho Crime: Random)

“Set in Australia, the seventh in Disher’s Challis and Destry series is just as action-packed and exciting as the previous books. Meth kingpins, hit men, and a serial rapist are the villains of this installment, and the Australian location adds interest and flavor.”—Susan Taylor, The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza, Albany, NY

In the Media

Entertainment Weekly puts the film version of Call Me By Your Name by André Aciman (Picador: Macmillan) on their Must List at #3, and ponders if one should read the book before seeing the movie. The film The Post is #9, with a column of supporting books for further reading.

In their Books section, EW highlights “The Most Beautiful Books of the Year,” including The Card Catalog: Books, Cards, and Literary Treasures Compiled by the Library of Congress (Chronicle) (LJ stars).

People picks their Top 10 Books of the Year, leading with Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders (Random).

Briefly Noted

The NYT reviews Radio Free Vermont: A Fable of Resistance by Bill McKibben (Blue Rider: Penguin), calling it “a charming bit of artisanal resistance lit.” They provide a short reading list about the value of preserving nature (which could easily be expanded into a display).

The Washington Post gives a positive review to The Inner Life of Animals: Love, Grief, and Compassion—Surprising Observations of a Hidden World by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone) and author Lisa Kleypas defends the romance genre, while telling Hillary Clinton about its virtues and calling her “an honorary romance heroine — no pedestal required, just a pantsuit.” The paper also reviews Who Can You Trust?: How Technology Brought Us Together and Why It Might Drive Us Apart by Rachel Botsman (PublicAffairs: Hachette), writing “a timely and accessible framework for understanding what trust is, how it works, why it matters and how it is evolving. It is an important primer to the obstacles and opportunities we face as a society if we are to repair and redefine trust across socioeconomic, political and cultural divides. The stakes are high.”

Entertainment Weekly provides “The complete guide to books on the 2016 election.”

The LA Times reviews Parental Discretion Is Advised: The Rise of N.W.A and the Dawn of Gangsta Rap by Gerrick D. Kennedy (Atria), writing, “Kennedy is a deft storyteller … adept at setting the stage and all its players.” The paper also interviews Gayle Brandeis, The Art of Misdiagnosis: Surviving My Mother’s Suicide (Beacon).

There is a companion book for The Crown, The Crown: The Official Companion, Volume 1: Elizabeth II, Winston Churchill, and the Making of a Young Queen (1947-1955) by Robert Lacey (Crown Archetype: Random).

Kazuo Ishiguro has given his Nobel Lecture.

Authors on Air:

NPR’s All Things Considered interviews Tasha Eurich, Insight: Why We’re Not as Self-Aware as We Think, and How Seeing Ourselves Clearly Helps Us Succeed at Work and in Life (Crown Business: Random).

Morning Edition talks with Elif Shafak, Three Daughters of Eve (Bloomsbury USA: Macmillan) while Weekend Edition Saturday interviews James Han Mattson, The Lost Prayers of Ricky Graves (Little A) and Maude Julien, The Only Girl in the World: A Memoir (Little, Brown).

A number of book-based films get trailers:

Alita: Battle Angel: based on Yukito Kishiro’s Battle Angel Alita manga:

The Death of Stalin: based on the graphic novel of the same name:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Continuing to build on the story idea of Michael Crichton:

You Were Never Really Here: based on the novella of the same name by Jonathan Ames – there is a tie-in edition.

CLICK HERE to receive daily Book Pulse alerts in your inbox