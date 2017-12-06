Publishing and Sexual Harassment | Book Pulse

By on

Welcome to Book Pulse, a daily update designed to help collection development and readers' advisory librarians navigate the never-ending wave of new books and book news. Here you will find highlights of titles moving in the marketplace and getting buzz, bookish stories making news, and key items from the literary web. Book Pulse owes its existence to the legacy of Nora Rawlinson and EarlyWord as well as the work of Cindy Orr and Sarah Statz Cords at the RAOnline Blog. Book Pulse takes their vital work onward, continuing to nurture a community of librarians learning from and supporting each other and providing resources that help us excel at our jobs.

Publishing and Harassment

The NYT looks into the whitewashing of sexual harassment concerns in the book Fifty Years of 60 Minutes: The Inside Story of Television’s Most Influential News Broadcast by Jeff Fager (Simon & Schuster). That story, with its twist on both media and publishing, follows the many that have come to light in the industry over the last several months. This week Bitch Media has a piece about what they see as the possible coming storm of more stories. We wrote on Monday about Emma Cline‘s particular version of this experience and she had more to say, beyond the current lawsuits, here. Last month, Melville House posted a story too.

Briefly Noted

Letting readers decide, the NYT has a story of on the best books of the year as picked by the people who buy them in bookstores and check them out from the library. The paper also reviews Women & Power: A Manifesto by Mary Beard (Liveright: W. W. Norton), calling it “sparkling and forceful…a straight shot of adrenaline, animated less by lament than impatience and quick wit.” The Style section runs a feature on Gabrielle Union, We’re Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True (Dey Street: HarperCollins.)

Early Word is counting down the books librarians loved this year with their #libfaves annual posts.

Ursula K. Le Guin questions the concept of “The Great American Novel.” The Washington Post points out what we can learn from her.

Eater names Feed the Resistance: Recipes + Ideas for Getting Involved by Julia Turshen (Chronicle Books) its cookbook of the year.

Entertainment Weekly excerpts Pierce Brown’s Iron Gold: Book 4 of the Red Rising Saga (Del Rey: Random House).

James Patterson has a new children’s series in the works, in partnership with the Albert Einstein Archives at Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The LA Times reports he thinks it is “the most work important I’ve ever done.”

Slate reviews Daniel Ellsberg’s The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner (Bloomsbury: Macmillan).

The Washington Post finds out what Congress is reading and reviews The Man Who Made the Movies: The Meteoric Rise and Tragic Fall of William Fox by Vanda Krefft (Harper: HarperCollins). Ron Charles reviews Nora Robert’s Year One: Chronicles of the One, Book 1 (St. Martin’s), writing, “Unfortunately, having concocted a worldwide calamity, Roberts seems unwilling to imagine just how radically civilization would react to such historic decimation—and the arrival of magical creatures. In my house, I’ve suffered more psychological trauma from running out of Nutella.”





Authors on Air:

Fresh Air featured Cullen Murphy, Cartoon County: My Father and His Friends in the Golden Age of Make-Believe (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: Macmillan).

John Green’s YA novel, Turtles All the Way Down, will become a film. So will Red Platoon: A True Story of American Valor by Clinton Romesha (Dutton: Penguin).

Marvel will develop a scripted podcast featuring Wolverine. Entertainment Weekly says it “will take the form of a serial mystery story…Wolverine: The Long Night will follow a pair of federal agents, Sally Pierce (voiced by Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad Marshall (Ato Essandoh), as they investigate a series of murders in the fictional town of Burns, Alaska.”

