New to the Bestseller Lists | Book Pulse

New to the Bestseller Lists

Fiction

Fiction

The People vs. Alex Cross by James Patterson (Little, Brown: Hachette)

Debuts at #1 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and #3 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

The Whispering Room: A Jane Hawk Novel by Dean Koontz (Bantam: Random House)

Debuts at #11 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list

Nonfiction

Debuts at #11 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list.

Debuts at #12 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list.

Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis (St. Martin’s Press: Macmillan)

Debuts at #14 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list

Best Books

The LA Times is out with their list of picks of the year. Some trends are starting to appear, with Exit West, The Power, Lincoln in the Bardo, Her Body and Other Parties, and Home Fire making the West Coast list. Nonfiction choices include You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me, What Happened, The Future Is History, Hunger, and We Were Eight Years in Power.

Fast on the heels of the NYT list of top 100 books for the year, LitHub calls out the “20 Baffling Omissions From the NY Times’ 100 Notable Books List.”

A new book award debuts: The Aspen Institute Fiction Prize. Its inaugural list of nominees “illuminates a vital contemporary issue and demonstrates the transformative power of literature on thought and culture.” The finalists will be announced in March with the winner announced on April 10, 2018. Phil Klay and Akhil Sharma are serving as judges. Here is the longlist.

LibraryReads is out with their Favorite of Favorites list. As selected by librarians, Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press) is the top vote getter:

“Little Fires Everywhere delves into family relationships and what parenthood, either biological or by adoption, means. We follow the members of two families living in the idyllic, perfectly-planned suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio: Mia and Pearl, a mother and daughter living a less traditional lifestyle, moving from town to town every few months, and the Richardsons, the perfect nuclear family in the perfect suburb…until Izzy Richardson burns her family home down. Ng’s superpower is her ability to pull you into her books from the very first sentence!”

Briefly Noted

The Washington Post reviews Celebrating Snoopy by Charles M. Schulz (Andrews McMeel), writing it “is the most ambitious move to put Snoopy at the center of all activity in the Peanuts universe—which is surely how Snoopy would have preferred it.”

In a ready-made display idea, Entertainment Weekly surveys the many books turned into movies that have a chance at winning an Oscar.

Check the stacks, the NYT appreciates “Career Romances” and offers a (dated) starting list. They also provide five wine books for holiday gifting.

The LA Times also has gift giving in mind, with a list of coffee table books, audiobooks not to miss, and stocking stuffer titles.

Actress Jenny Slate (Landline, Lady Dynamite) has landed a book deal with Little, Brown. The essay and fable collection will focus on “what it’s like to be female in a misogynistic culture. The witty and at times fantastical book imagines the perspectives of other preyed-upon creatures (a deer venturing into a meadow; a globe of fruit plucked from its branch).”

Authors on Air:

NPR’s alt.Latino interviews cartoonist Ricardo Liniers Siri (known professionally as Liniers).

