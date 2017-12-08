You are here: Home / / New Bestsellers Arrive | Book Pulse

December 8, 2017

New to the Bestseller Lists

NYT Hardcover Fiction Best Sellers | NYT Hardcover Nonfiction Best Sellers | USA Today Best-Selling Books

Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian by E.L. James (Vintage: Random)
Debuts at #1 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list.

Past Perfect by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
Debuts at #6 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and at #11 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list.

Tom Clancy Power and Empire by Marc Cameron (Putnam)
Debuts at #7 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and at #10 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list.

Best of the Year

Even more best books lists arrive as the NYT gets a second swing with their list of critics top picks of the year. Nonfiction reviewer Jennifer Senior announces this will be her “final month on the job.” Among her picks is The Water Will Come: Rising Seas, Sinking Cities, and the Remaking of the Civilized World by Jeff Goodell (Little, Brown).

Entertainment Weekly names their best, too. Exit West by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead: Penguin) is their #1 pick for the year.

Briefly Noted

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice bans 10,000 books reports the NYT, including a “pop-up edition of A Charlie Brown Christmas, The Color Purple and the 1908 Sears, Roebuck catalog.” The paper reviews A World Without “Whom”: The Essential Guide to Language in the BuzzFeed Age by Emmy J. Favilla (Bloomsbury USA: Macmillan).

The Washington Post lists “The best science fiction and fantasy books to read this month.”

The January Indie Next List selects The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin (Putnam) as their top book of the month.

Entertainment Weekly offers “11 beautifully strange romance books to read if you loved The Shape of Water.”

The LA Times runs a feature on Attica Locke, Bluebird, Bluebird (Mulholland: Hachette).

Authors on Air: Tiffany Haddish, The Last Black Unicorn (Gallery: S. & S.), will be on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah tonight.

