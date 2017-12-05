New Best Book Lists and the Return of NPR’s Book Concierge | Book Pulse

By on

Welcome to Book Pulse, a daily update designed to help collection development and readers' advisory librarians navigate the never-ending wave of new books and book news. Here you will find highlights of titles moving in the marketplace and getting buzz, bookish stories making news, and key items from the literary web. Book Pulse owes its existence to the legacy of Nora Rawlinson and EarlyWord as well as the work of Cindy Orr and Sarah Statz Cords at the RAOnline Blog. Book Pulse takes their vital work onward, continuing to nurture a community of librarians learning from and supporting each other and providing resources that help us excel at our jobs.

A new month means new best monthly book lists.

Amazon: “Best of the Month”

Bustle: “The 11 Best Fiction Books Coming Out In December 2017”

and “The 15 Best Nonfiction Books Coming Out In December 2017”

Harper’s Bazaar: “The Best New Books to Read in December”

The Millions: “Must-Read Poetry: December 2017”

Nylon: “The 5 Must-Read Books This December”

POPSUGAR: “The 6 Best Books Coming Out in December”

Signature: “The Best Books of December 2017: From Chiaverini to Arden”

Best of the Year

NPR’s Book Concierge returns.

The NYT picks the best cookbooks of the year.

Briefly Noted

The NYT looks at two last works: Sam Shepard’s Spy of the First Person (here) and Oliver Sacks’s The River of Consciousness (both Knopf) (here). They also offer a pair of reviews on Classics: The Aeneid translated by David Ferry (University Of Chicago), writing “New audiences will find the poem newly topical, since the poem is about refugees trying to make a home in a place … it is about the Roman idea of citizenship, which saw the citizen body not as an ethnic concept but as a political compact” and The Odyssey by Homer, translated by Emily Wilson (Norton), calling it “excellent” and “remarkable.”

USA Today reviews Enchantress of Numbers: A Novel of Ada Lovelace by Jennifer Chiaverini (Dutton) and looks at the last Shepard work as well.

Entertainment Weekly also has a piece on Shepard and offers “10 books to read after watching Godless.”

Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, authors of Cooking at Home With Bridget & Julia: The TV Hosts of America’s Test Kitchen Share Their Favorite Recipes for Feeding Family and Friends by Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison (America’s Test Kitchen: Random), make the front cover of Costco Connection and get a feature inside.

Pennie Clark Ianniciello, Costco’s powerful book buyer, selects Liane Moriarty as her pick of the month, refusing to choose just one title because, as she puts it, “she’s so good at what she does that I can’t pick just one of her titles.” But she does suggest starting with Big Little Lies. Moriarty also gets a featured interview; as does James Patterson. Nora Robert’s Year One: Chronicles of the One, Book 1 (St. Martin’s) is suggested for book clubs.

Politico excerpts Let Trump Be Trump by Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie (Center Street: Hachette).

Bill Gates picks “5 amazing books I read this year.”

Authors on Air:

Altered Carbon by Richard K. Morgan (Del Rey: Random) is heading to Netflix—a save the date trailer is out and Entertainment Weekly has a cheat sheet.

Van Jones, Beyond the Messy Truth: How We Came Apart, How We Come Together (Ballantine: Random), will be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight.

Daniel Ellsberg, The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner (Bloomsbury: Macmillan) was on Fresh Air yesterday; Maureen Corrigan reviewed The Bughouse: The Poetry, Politics, and Madness of Ezra Pound by Daniel Swift (Farrar).

Stanley Bing, Immortal Life: A Soon to Be True Story (S. & S.) was on CBS This Morning.

