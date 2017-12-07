You are here: Home / / Celebrity Deals, Even More Best Lists, & Bookish News | Book Pulse

December 7, 2017

More Best of the Year

USA Today picks its best books of 2017, leading with Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders (Random).

Time has a best list for Fiction and for Nonfiction. Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner: S. & S.) and Hillary Rodham Clinton’s What Happened (S. & S.) top the lists.

Vulture (New York Magazine) picks its best too. So Much Blue by Percival Everett (Graywolf: Macmillan) leads the way.

GQ also offers its list, playing tag with its picks, the magazine asks each author it chooses to in turn offer recommendations.

Bloomberg joins the judging as well, leaning heavily on business titles.

Book Deals

Sally Field will write a memoir, In Pieces (Grand Central: Hachette). Expect it in the fall of 2018.

Kal Penn will write an essay collection with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; expect it in 2019.

Adaptation role reversal: The Avatar films (with sequels on the way) lead to books from Random House.

Briefly Noted

Proving Bitch Media correct, the editor of The Paris Review resigns in the face of inquiries into “his behavior toward female employees and writers,” as the NYT puts it.

The NYT offers some books for grandparents and J.D. Vance reviews Ramp Hollow: The Ordeal of Appalachia by Steven Stoll (Hill and Wang: Macmillan).

USA Today reviews Troublemakers: Silicon Valley’s Coming of Age by Leslie Berlin (S. & S.), calling it “a fun and well-documented read.”

California gets sued for failing to teach children to read. The NYT reports it “is the first in the United States to seek recognition of the constitutional right to literacy.”

The Washington Post asks “It’s been 37 years since John Lennon was shot. Can we find the real Lennon in books?”

 

