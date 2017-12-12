Book the Golden Globes | Book Pulse

By on

Welcome to Book Pulse, a daily update designed to help collection development and readers' advisory librarians navigate the never-ending wave of new books and book news. Here you will find highlights of titles moving in the marketplace and getting buzz, bookish stories making news, and key items from the literary web.

A Bookish Golden Globes

The Golden Globe nominees have been announced. A number relate to books or have close book connections, including Call Me by Your Name, The Disaster Artist, Mudbound, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, Outlander, and 13 Reasons Why. It is a display waiting to be made.

Briefly Noted

The NYT interviews The New Yorker sensation, Kristen Roupenian, the author of the short story “Cat Person.” LitHub is on the story too.

The NYT turns its attention to comics. The paper reviews The Complete Poems of A.R. Ammons: Volume 1 1955-1977 and Volume 2 1978-2005 by A.R. Ammons, edited by Robert M. West (W.W. Norton). In two other reviews they consider The Gifted Generation: When Government Was Good by David Goldfield (Bloomsbury USA: Macmillan), calling it a “good-hearted book,” and Go, Went, Gone by Jenny Erpenbeck, translated by Susan Bernofsky (New Directions: W.W. Norton), calling Erpenbeck “one of Germany’s finest contemporary writers.”

Gabriel García Márquez’s archive is available free online. The NYT has the story.

Ron Charles of The Washington Post says of Three Daughters of Eve by Elif Shafak (Bloomsbury USA: Macmillan), that it “reveals such a timely confluence of today’s issues that it seems almost clairvoyant. Sexual harassment, Islamic terrorism, the rising tension between the faithful and the secular, and the gaping chasm between the rich and the poor—all play out in [its] pages.”

USA Today reviews The Usual Santas: A Collection of Soho Crime Christmas Capers with a forward by Peter Lovesey (Soho Crime: Random House), giving it three out of four stars.

Entertainment Weekly focuses on comics and romance. NPR offers three romances as well.

Michael Dirda of The Washington Post offers his “wondrous holiday book recommendations.”

Book Deals:

Tina Turner, whose first book, I, Tina, was a bestseller and adapted into a movie, is writing another memoir: Tina Turner: My Love Story. EW reports it “will be published by Atria next October.”

Expect a sequel to Ready Player One.

Sean Spicer is writing a book, reports Entertainment Weekly. The Briefing will come out in July.

Authors on Air:

Pete Souza, Obama: An Intimate Portrait: The Historic Presidency in Photographs (Little, Brown: Hachette) was on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah yesterday. Tonight Tom Hanks, Uncommon Type: Some Stories (Knopf: Random House), and Katy Tur, Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History (Dey Street Books:HarperCollins) will be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

