Run Your Week: Big Books, Sure Bets, & Titles Making News | Book Pulse

Welcome to Book Pulse, a daily update designed to help collection development and readers' advisory librarians navigate the never-ending wave of new books and book news. Here you will find highlights of titles moving in the marketplace and getting buzz, bookish stories making news, and key items from the literary web. Book Pulse owes its existence to the legacy of Nora Rawlinson and EarlyWord as well as the work of Cindy Orr and Sarah Statz Cords at the RAOnline Blog. Book Pulse takes their vital work onward, continuing to nurture a community of librarians learning from and supporting each other and providing resources that help us excel at our jobs.

Big Books for the Week

Past Perfect by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) leads holds this week.

Other titles that will be in demand include:

Tom Clancy Power and Empire by Marc Cameron (Putnam)

A Duke in Shining Armor by Loretta Chase (Avon: HarperCollins) (LJ stars)

Moonlight Over Manhattan by Sarah Morgan (HQN: HarperCollins) (LJ stars)

Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian by E L James (Vintage: Random House)

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we are posting the bestseller lists today:

New to the Bestseller Lists

Fiction

Oathbringer: Book Three of the Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

Debuts at #1 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and #3 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

Hardcore Twenty-Four: A Stephanie Plum Novel by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

Debuts at #2 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and #1 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

End Game by David Baldacci (Grand Central: Hachette)

Debuts at #3 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and #2 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

Artemis by Andy Weir (Crown)

Debuts at #6 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and #8 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich (Harper: HarperCollins)

Debuts at #13 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list

Count to Ten: A Private Novel by James Patterson and Ashwin Sanghi (Grand Central: Hachette)

Debuts at #13 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

Nonfiction

Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose by Joe Biden (Flatiron: Macmillan).

Debuts at #1 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list and at #10 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

God, Faith, and Reason by Michael Savage (Center Street: Hachette)

Debuts at #11 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list

The Anthology Part 1, The First Five Years by Garth Brooks (Pearl Records)

Debuts at #14 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

Booksellers Suggest

Two Indie Next picks publish this week:

A Hundred Small Lessons by Ashley Hay (Atria)

“This a beautifully written, important, quiet gem of a novel that takes hold of you and wends its way into your psyche. It tells the story of two families who live in the same house at different times in Brisbane, plumbing the relationships between mothers and children, husbands and wives. Marriage and motherhood are explored in-depth within the context of the story’s rich character development. A Hundred Small Lessons is a welcome addition to the genre of thoughtful novels with much wisdom to offer the reader. I highly recommend this novel, whose life lessons will continue to live with me for years to come.” —Sarajane Giddings, Blue Door Books, Cedarhurst, NY

Mrs. Caliban by Rachel Ingalls (New Directions: W. W. Norton)

“This book, which New Directions has unearthed from the 1980s, is such a surprising, delightful gem. It’s like a mix of Lucia Berlin’s knack for character, dialogue, and tone with the sci-fi realism that’s become so popular lately. A strange, beautiful book by a writer who’s getting her rightful recognition (and who may have predicted the current avocado craze?!).” —Jacob Rogers, Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café, Asheville, NC

In the Media

Entertainment Weekly adds the film adaptation of André Aciman’s Call Me By Your Name to their “Must List,” at #2 (they give the film an A-). There is a tie-in. Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News by Kevin Young (Graywolf: Macmillan) is #3. The magazine calls it “a sweeping, pointed, and utterly fascinating study.” #4 is Fixer Upper. There are a number of books to support the TV show (here; and one forthcoming). The film Darkest Hour is #5; there is a supporting book. Audible’s new romance streaming service (not available to libraries) is #8.

The cover story is on Star Wars. There are many connected titles, here are a few.

In the Books section, the magazine headlines Leave Me Alone with the Recipes: The Life, Art, and Cookbook of Cipe Pineles by Cipe Pineles, edited by Sarah Rich and Wendy MacNaughton (Bloomsbury USA: Macmillan) and gives Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich (Harper: HarperCollins) a B+.

People picks Darkest Hour as their #1 “Pick for the Week” and Call Me By Your Name as their #3. The Story of Arthur Truluv by Elizabeth Berg (Random) is People‘s “Book of the Week.” Improvement by Joan Silber (Counterpoint) and Little Broken Things by Nicole Baart (Atria) round out their three top picks. The magazine also shines a light on three nonfiction titles: The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide by Jenna Fischer (BenBella), Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis, and Avedon: Something Personal by Norma Stevens, Steven M. L. Aronson (Spiegel & Grau: Random).

Both magazines also praise the documentary Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story. There is not an official tie-in, but Hedy’s Folly: The Life and Breakthrough Inventions of Hedy Lamarr, the Most Beautiful Woman in the World by Richard Rhodes (Vintage: Random House) would make a good stand-in.

Best Lists

Black Friday is the signal for Best Books lists. LJ reveals their top picks in nonfiction, poetry & literature, graphic novels, and SELF-e titles. The NYT Book Review releases its assessment of the 100 Notable Books of 2017.



Briefly Noted

The NYT reviews The Reporter’s Kitchen: Essays by Jane Kramer (St. Martin’s), calling it “irresistible.” In other food books, and reaching back to an October title, Ruth Reichl reviews The Gourmands’ Way: Six Americans in Paris and the Birth of a New Gastronomy by Justin Spring (FSG), writing it would be more correctly titled “A Revisionist View of All Your Favorite Food Writers.” (Slate reviews it as well). The NYT also writes about “a new generation of young Nigerian novelists who are gaining international prominence” and features a “Modern Love” column by Jacqueline Woodson.

The Washington Post features a review by historian Douglas Brinkley of Robert Dallek’s Franklin D. Roosevelt: A Political Life (Viking) (LJ stars).

Entertainment Weekly reports “Why DC is finally making a sequel to Watchmen.” The continuation of the “Watchmen” comics series, Doomsday Clock, releases its first issue Wednesday. EW writes it will “finally bring DC superheroes like Superman face-to-face with characters from Watchmen.” The Hollywood Reporter has more. EW also offers a very early excerpt of Rachel Kushner’s The Mars Room (Scribner).

The LA Times reviews “4 new sci-fi reads,” pointing out “One major theme that’s been running through science fiction recently is the rise of artificial intelligence and the impact that might have on humanity…. When it comes to machine intelligence, we will reap what we sow.” The paper also takes on consumerism and the working poor in a dual review of Living the Airstream Life by Karen Flett (Harper Design: HarperCollins) and Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder (W.W. Norton) (LJ stars).

The Wall Street Journal has an interview with the author of Babar (or rather, the son of the original author and the current writer of the beloved series) and reviews Seventh Decimate by Stephen R. Donaldson (Berkley: Penguin). The paper also offers opinions on political books, looks at the hard-boiled detective novels of Ross Macdonald, and considers design books that make good gifts.

NPR offers a glowing review of Creatures of Will and Temper by Molly Tanzer (John Joseph Adams/Mariner Books: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), saying “it’s worth checking out just to see the restraint and careful worldbuilding gymnastics.” They also review Christopher Frayling’s Frankenstein: The First Two Hundred Years (Reel Art) and offer animal books for the holidays.

Authors on the Air:

Weekend Edition talks with Dennis Glover, The Last Man in Europe (The Overlook: W.W. Norton). All Things Considered has a story on “When Making Books Was As Much Of An Art As Writing Them.”

The Man Who Invented Christmas, about Charles Dickens and his famous holiday story, gets reviewed by Deadline Hollywood. They call it a real gift this season.”

12 Strong gets new trailer. Based on Doug Stanton’s 12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers (Scribner, 2009), the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, and Michael Peña. It debuts January 19. There is a tie-in.

