New to the Bestseller Lists | Book Pulse

New to the Bestseller Lists

[Links for the week: NYT Hardcover Fiction Best Sellers | NYT Hardcover Nonfiction Best Sellers | USA Today Best-Selling Books

Fiction

The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child (Delacorte Press: Random House)

Debuts at #1 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and #2 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

Typhoon Fury by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: Penguin)

Debuts at #5 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and #9 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

The Noel Diary by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster)

Debuts at #6 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list

Every Breath You Take by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke (Simon & Schuster)

Debuts at #7 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and #11 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

The House of Unexpected Sisters: No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency by Alexander McCall Smith (Pantheon: Random House)

Debuts at #8 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list

In This Moment by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books: Simon & Schuster)

Debuts at #9 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list

Nonfiction

Obama: An Intimate Portrait: The Historic Presidency in Photographs by Pete Souza (Little, Brown: Hachette).

Debuts at #1 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list and at #3 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House by Donna Brazile (Hachette).

Debuts at #6 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list

What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism by Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner (Algonquin Books: Workman)

Debuts at #8 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list

Medical Medium Thyroid Healing: The Truth behind Hashimoto’s, Graves’, Insomnia, Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodules & Epstein-Barr by Anthony William (Hay House)

Debuts at #10 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

Playing with Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics by Lawrence O’Donnell (Penguin)

Debuts at #13 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list

You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody) by Alec Baldwin and Kurt Andersen (Penguin)

Debuts at #14 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list

Briefly Noted

Marilyn Stasio’s newest crime column is published in the NYT. She reviews four books, including Murder in the Manuscript Room: A 42nd Street Library Mystery by Con Lehane (Minotaur: Macmillan). The paper also profiles Xue Yiwei, author of Dr. Bethune’s Children and suggests books for the week. Andy Weir answers the “By the Book” questions.

The Washington Post reviews A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back by David Hallberg (Touchstone: Simon & Schuster), the account of how a ballet dancer hit rock bottom, calling it “candid and engrossing.”

The Wall Street Journal has its list of books to give for gifts, in categories ranging from sports (picked by Tom Perrotta), to art, mysteries and more.

Literary Hub offers “30 Dystopian Novels By and About Women.”

Louise Erdrich and Margaret Atwood have a conversation.

Authors on Air: Hillary Rodham Clinton, What Happened (Simon & Schuster), will be on Late Night with Seth Meyers in a repeat airing; Ben Schwartz, Things You Should Already Know About Dating, You F*cking Idiot (Hachette) will be on The Late Late Show with James Corden, in another repeat.

