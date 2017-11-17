You are here: Home / / New to the Bestseller Lists | Book Pulse

New to the Bestseller Lists | Book Pulse

By on November 17, 2017 1 Comment

Welcome to Book Pulse, a daily update designed to help collection development and readers’ advisory librarians navigate the never-ending wave of new books and book news.

Here you will find highlights of titles moving in the marketplace and getting buzz, bookish stories making news, and key items from the literary web.

Book Pulse owes its existence to the legacy of Nora Rawlinson and EarlyWord as well as the work of Cindy Orr and Sarah Statz Cords at the RAOnline Blog. Book Pulse takes their vital work onward, continuing to nurture a community of librarians learning from and supporting each other and providing resources that help us excel at our jobs.

I look forward to your input—what works, what does not, what helps, what is needed? Write me at nwyatt@mediasourceinc.com.

CLICK HERE to receive daily Book Pulse alerts in your inbox

 

New to the Bestseller Lists

[Links for the week: NYT Hardcover Fiction Best Sellers | NYT Hardcover Nonfiction Best Sellers | USA Today Best-Selling Books

 

 

 

 

 

Fiction

The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child (Delacorte Press: Random House)
Debuts at #1 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and #2 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

Typhoon Fury by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: Penguin)
Debuts at #5 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and #9 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

The Noel Diary by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster)
Debuts at #6 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list

Every Breath You Take by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke (Simon & Schuster)
Debuts at #7 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list and #11 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

The House of Unexpected Sisters: No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency by Alexander McCall Smith (Pantheon: Random House)
Debuts at #8 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list

In This Moment by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books: Simon & Schuster)
Debuts at #9 on the NYT Hardcover Fiction list

Nonfiction

Obama: An Intimate Portrait: The Historic Presidency in Photographs by Pete Souza (Little, Brown: Hachette).
Debuts at #1 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list and at #3 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House by Donna Brazile (Hachette).
Debuts at #6 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list

What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism by Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner (Algonquin Books: Workman)
Debuts at #8 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list

Medical Medium Thyroid Healing: The Truth behind Hashimoto’s, Graves’, Insomnia, Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodules & Epstein-Barr by Anthony William (Hay House)
Debuts at #10 on the USA Today Best-Selling Books list

Playing with Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics by Lawrence O’Donnell (Penguin)
Debuts at #13 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list

You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody) by Alec Baldwin and Kurt Andersen (Penguin)
Debuts at #14 on the NYT Hardcover Nonfiction list

Briefly Noted

Marilyn Stasio’s newest crime column is published in the NYT. She reviews four books, including Murder in the Manuscript Room: A 42nd Street Library Mystery by Con Lehane (Minotaur: Macmillan). The paper also profiles Xue Yiwei, author of Dr. Bethune’s Children and suggests books for the week. Andy Weir answers the “By the Book” questions.

The Washington Post reviews A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back by David Hallberg (Touchstone: Simon & Schuster), the account of how a ballet dancer hit rock bottom, calling it “candid and engrossing.”

The Wall Street Journal has its list of books to give for gifts, in categories ranging from sports (picked by Tom Perrotta), to artmysteries and more.

Literary Hub offers “30 Dystopian Novels By and About Women.

Louise Erdrich and Margaret Atwood have a conversation.

Authors on Air: Hillary Rodham Clinton, What Happened (Simon & Schuster), will be on Late Night with Seth Meyers in a repeat airing; Ben Schwartz, Things You Should Already Know About Dating, You F*cking Idiot (Hachette) will be on The Late Late Show with James Corden, in another repeat.

CLICK HERE to receive daily Book Pulse alerts in your inbox

CONNECTING INDIE AUTHORS, LIBRARIES AND READERS
SELF-eLearn More
SELF-e is an innovative collaboration between Library Journal and BiblioBoard® that enables authors and libraries to work together and expose notable self-published ebooks to voracious readers looking to discover something new. Finally, a simple and effective way to catalog and provide access to ebooks by local authors and build a community around indie writing!
Filed Under: Book Pulse, Books, Collection Development, Readers' Advisory Tagged With: , , , Discussion: View 1 Comment
Share
Neal Wyatt About Neal Wyatt

Neal Wyatt is LJ's reader's advisory columnist. She writes The Reader's Shelf, RA Crossroads, Book Pulse, and Wyatt's World columns. She is currently revising The Readers' Advisory Guide to Genre Fiction, 3d ed. (ALA Editions, 2018). Contact her at nwyatt@mediasourceinc.com.

Comments

  1. getyourloverbackforever.blogspot.in says:
    November 23, 2017 at 3:13 am

    If you would like to obtain much from this paragraph then you have to apply such strategies
    to your won blog.

    Reply
Comment Policy:
  1. Be respectful, and do not attack the author, people mentioned in the article, or other commenters. Take on the idea, not the messenger.
  2. Don't use obscene, profane, or vulgar language.
  3. Stay on point. Comments that stray from the topic at hand may be deleted.
  4. Comments may be republished in print, online, or other forms of media, per our Terms of Use.

We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.

We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.

Speak Your Mind

*