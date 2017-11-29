Best Crime Books of the Year & a New Series by Cassandra Clare | Book Pulse

By on

Welcome to Book Pulse, a daily update designed to help collection development and readers' advisory librarians navigate the never-ending wave of new books and book news. Here you will find highlights of titles moving in the marketplace and getting buzz, bookish stories making news, and key items from the literary web.

News of New Books

The bestselling YA author Cassandra Clare (The Mortal Instruments) will write a new adult high fantasy series. The first book will be Sword Catcher. Clare announced the project on Tumblr, writing it will be a “tale of a young man raised to be the body double for an unworthy prince, a young woman destined to change the world, and a host of other characters I cannot wait for you to meet. These characters—criminals, princes, magicians, and warriors—have been in my head for a while, and I am eager to let them out.” The series will be published by Del Rey. No publication date has been announced.

Briefly Noted

Marilyn Stasio picks the best crime novels of the year for the NYT. The paper also has a roundup of travel books and books by and about musicians, and Simon Winchester looks at the British Empire. The paper continues to circle around to titles it could not fit in earlier, now offering takes on Walter Isaacson’s Leonardo da Vinci (Simon & Schuster) and Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine by Joe Hagan (Knopf: Random House).

NPR reviews The World Goes On by László Krasznahorkai (New Directions: W.W. Norton), writing, “while it features an array of disheartening narratives, feels more like a celebration of tiny moments of odd, inexplicable joy.” They also review 1917: Lenin, Wilson, and the Birth of the New World Disorder by Arthur Herman (Harper: HarperCollins).

The Washington Post reviews the short story collection The Obama Inheritance: Fifteen Stories of Conspiracy Noir edited by Gary Phillips (Three Room Press), writing, “Few methods of protest are as cheerfully strange and purposefully bizarre.… You’ve got talking dogs, Obama as a space alien and a floating biomedical freak named Balthazar.… The big idea is a nod to the pulpy sci-fi mags of the early to mid-20th century.” Michael Dirda writes about Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News by Kevin Young (Graywolf: Macmillan).

USA Today reviews The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom by Helen Thorpe (Scribner: Simon & Schuster).

Entertainment Weekly has “17 books to read to celebrate the royal engagement.”

The Grammy nominations for spoken word recordings have been announced.

Slate’s Audio Book Club is back, with a conversation about Manhattan Beach by

Jennifer Egan (Scribner: Simon & Schuster).

Author Rabbi Neil Gillman, Sacred Fragments: Recovering Theology for the Modern Jew, has died, age 84.

Plans to save James Baldwin’s home in France have failed. It will be torn down to make way for a high-end housing development.

Authors on Air: Entertainment Weekly reports the creators of the Outlander series for Starz are in “early talks” for a fifth season, pushing the adaptation through Drums of Autumn (the fourth season) to The Fiery Cross. The goal is to prevent another long “Droughtlander.”

Ruth Ware is three for three. The Lying Game is in the works to become a TV series. In a Dark, Dark Wood and The Woman in Cabin 10 have already been scheduled for screen adaptation.

Jesmyn Ward, Sing, Unburied, Sing (Scribner: Simon & Schuster), was on NPR’s Fresh Air yesterday. So was Henry Jay Przybylo, Counting Backwards: A Doctor’s Notes on Anesthesia (W.W. Norton), (here).

The 1A features Eric Motley, Madison Park: A Place of Hope (Zondervan: HarperCollins).

Suzanne Somers, Two’s Company: A Fifty-Year Romance with Lessons Learned in Love, Life & Business (Harmony: Random House) will be on The Talk today.

