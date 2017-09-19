Test Prep | Best Sellers, July 2017

This list includes titles most in demand by libraries and bookstores nationwide from Baker & Taylor six months prior to the week ending June 24, 2017. (c) Copyright 2017 Library Journals LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Source, Inc.
|RANK
|1
|Barron’s How To Prepare for the GED Test. 2d ed. [P] Christopher M. Sharpe & others. Barron’s Educational. 2017. ISBN 9781438007977. $18.99; w/CD-ROM ISBN 9781438076386. $29.99.
|2
|The Princeton Review Cracking the GED Test. 2018 ed. [P] Princeton Review. 2017. ISBN 9780451487711. $23.
|3
|Peterson’s SAT Prep Guide 2017. [P] Peterson’s. 2017. ISBN 9780768941142. $24.95.
|4
|The Official SAT Study Guide. 2018 ed. [P] College Board. 2017. ISBN 9781457309281. $28.99.
|5
|GED Test for Dummies. [P] Murray Shukyn with Jane Burstein. For Dummies. 2017. ISBN 9781119287209. $19.99.
|6
|The Princeton Review Cracking the SAT. 2018 ed. [P] Princeton Review. 2017. ISBN 9780451487629. $21.99.
|7
|The Princeton Review Cracking the ASVAB. 4th ed. [P] Princeton Review. 2017. ISBN 9781101920725. $19.99.
|8
|ASVAB for Dummies 2017/2018. [P] Rod Powers with Angie Papple Johnston. For Dummies. 2017. ISBN 9781119365624. $18.99.
|9
|Barron’s GRE. 22nd ed. [P] Sharon Weiner Green & Ira K. Wolf. Barron’s Educational. 2017. ISBN 9781438009155. $26.99.
|10
|Kaplan GED Test 2017 Strategies: Practice & Review with 2 Practice Tests. [P] Caryn Van Slyke. Kaplan. 2016. print + online. ISBN 9781506209272. $22.99.
|11
|The Princeton Review Cracking the GRE. 2018 ed. [P] Princeton Review. 2017. ISBN 9780451487674. $23.99.
|12
|The Princeton Review Cracking the TOEFL iBT, with Audio CD. 2017 ed. [P] Princeton Review. 2017. ISBN 9780451487537. $34.99.
|13
|Barron’s Police Officer Exam. 10th ed. [P] Donald Schroeder & Frank Lombardo. Barron’s Educational. 2017. ISBN 9781438009148. $18.99.
|14
|The Princeton Review Cracking the PSAT/NMSQT. 2017 ed. [P] Princeton Review. 2017. ISBN 9780451487513. $14.99.
|15
|Kaplan TASC Strategies: Practice & Review, 2017–2018. [P] Kaplan. 2017. print + online. ISBN 9781625233004. $22.99.
|16
|McGraw-Hill’s ASVAB. 4th ed. [P] Janet E. Wall. McGraw-Hill Education. 2016. ISBN 9781259837005. $18.
|17
|Barron’s Firefighter Candidate Exams. 8th ed. [P] James J. Murtagh & Daryl Haefner. Barron’s Educational. 2017. ISBN 9781438008868. $16.99.
|18
|Barron’s LSAT. 2d ed. [P] Jay B. Cutts & John F. Mares. Barron’s Educational. 2017. ISBN 9781438009100. $34.99.
|19
|Barron’s GMAT. 2d ed. [P] Bobby Umar & Carl S. Pyrdum III. Barron’s Educational. 2017. ISBN 9781438007984. $26.99.
|20
|The Official ACT Prep Guide. 2018 ed. [P] ACT. Wiley. 2017. print + online. ISBN 9781119386896. $32.95.
We are not able to monitor every comment that comes through (though some comments with links to multiple URLs are held for spam-check moderation by the system). If you see something objectionable, please let us know. Once a comment has been flagged, a staff member will investigate.
We accept clean XHTML in comments, but don't overdo it and please limit the number of links submitted in your comment. For more info, see the full Terms of Use.