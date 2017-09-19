Cooking | Best Sellers, September 2017

This list includes titles most in demand by libraries and bookstores nationwide from Baker & Taylor six months prior to the week ending August 12, 2017. (c) Copyright 2017 Library Journals LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Source, Inc.
|Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking. [H] Samin Nosrat. S. & S. 2017. ISBN 9781476753836. $35.
|Food Swings: 125+ Recipes To Enjoy Your Life of Virtue & Vice. [H] Jessica Seinfeld. Ballantine. 2017. ISBN 9781101967140. $32.
|Dinner: Changing the Game. [H] Melissa Clark. Clarkson Potter: Crown. 2017. ISBN 9780553448238. $35.
|A New Way To Bake: Classic Recipes Updated with Better-for-You Ingredients from the Modern Pantry. [P] Martha Stewart Living. Clarkson Potter: Crown. 2017. ISBN 9780307954718. $26.
|The Beach House Cookbook: Easy Breezy Recipes with a Southern Accent. [H] Mary Kay Andrews. St. Martin’s. 2017. ISBN 9781250130440. $29.99.
|Cork Dork: A Wine-Fueled Adventure Among the Obsessive Sommeliers, Big Bottle Hunters, and Rogue Scientists Who Taught Me To Live for Taste. [P] Bianca Bosker. Penguin. 2017. ISBN 9780143128090. $17.
|One Pan & Done: Hassle-Free Meals from the Oven to Your Table. [P] Molly Gilbert. Clarkson Potter: Crown. 2017. ISBN 9781101906453. $17.99.
|Mighty Salads: 60 New Ways To Turn Salad into Dinner. [H] Food52. Ten Speed. 2017. ISBN 9780399578045. $22.99.
|Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You. [P] Tia Mowry. Ballantine. 2017. ISBN 9781101967355. $20.
|Naturally Nourished: Healthy, Delicious Meals Made with Everyday Ingredients. [H] Sarah Britton. Clarkson Potter: Crown. 2017. ISBN 9780804185400. $29.99.
|Stirring up Fun with Food: Over 115 Simple, Delicious Ways To Be Creative in the Kitchen. [H] Sarah Michelle Gellar with Gia Russo. Grand Central Life & Style. 2017. ISBN 9781455538744. $28.
|The Complete Make-Ahead Cookbook: From Appetizers to Desserts 500 Recipes You Can Make in Advance. [P] America’s Test Kitchen. 2017. ISBN 9781940352886. $29.95.
|In My Kitchen: A Collection of New and Favorite Vegetarian Recipes. [H] Deborah Madison. Ten Speed. 2017. ISBN 9780399578885. $32.50.
|King Solomon’s Table: A Culinary Exploration of Jewish Cooking from Around the World. [H] Joan Nathan. Knopf. 2017. ISBN 9780385351140. $35.
|Impatient Foodie: 100 Delicious Recipes for a Hectic, Time-Starved World. [H] Elettra Wiedemann. Scribner. 2017. ISBN 9781501128912. $29.99.
|Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables. [H] Joshua McFadden & Martha Holmberg. Artisan. 2017. ISBN 9781579656317. $35.
|Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life. [H] Oprah Winfrey. Flatiron: Macmillan. 2017. ISBN 9781250126535. $35.
|My Master Recipes: 165 Recipes To Inspire Confidence in the Kitchen with Dozens of Variations. [H] Patricia Wells. Morrow Cookbooks. 2017. ISBN 9780062424822. $35.
|So Good: 100 Recipes from My Kitchen to Yours. [H] Richard Blais. Houghton Harcourt. 2017. ISBN 9780544663312. $30.
|The Pho Cookbook: Easy to Adventurous Recipes for Vietnam’s Favorite Soup and Noodles. [H] Andrea Nguyen. Ten Speed. 2017. ISBN 9781607749585. $22.
