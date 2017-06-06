Karan Mahajan Wins NYPL’s Young Lions Fiction Award

By on

On Thursday, June 1, at a packed event at the New York Public Library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on 42nd Street, Karan Mahajan was awarded this year’s Young Lions Fiction Award for The Association of Small Bombs (Viking). A National Book Award finalist named a Best Book by the New York Times, among many other publications, Mahajan’s visceral novel of terrorism, guilt, and coming-of-age was the title to beat, but the finalists were all strong contenders.

Finalists included Clare Beams with the sole story collection, the whimsically creepy We Show What We Have Learned (Lookout), also up for the Shirley Jackson Award and the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize. Other finalists included Brit Bennett, who won multiple best-book nods for The Mothers (Riverhead), a story of teenage love gone awry; Nicole Dennis-Benn, whose perceptive, Jamaica-set Here Comes the Sun landed on a half-dozen best-of-summer reading lists; and Kaitlyn Greenidge, who garnered praise and fans for We Love You Charlie Freeman (Algonquin), the portrait of a young chimp as part of a human family.

Established in 2001, the Young Lions award honors writers age 35 or younger for an outstanding novel or a collection of short stories. The five finalists are selected by a reading committee that includes writers, editors, and librarians, plus members of the Young Lions, a special membership group for New Yorkers in their twenties and thirties. The winner, who receives $10,000, is chosen by a panel of judges that this year included previous winners Amelia Gray and Salvatore Scibona as well as Susan Minot. Finalists receive $1,000.

This year’s event, which was sponsored by 21st Century Fox and Book of the Month, sparkled with celebrity actors who read excerpts from the works of the five finalists. Logan Browning (Dear White People) read from Dennis-Benn’s Here Comes the Sun; Carla Gugino (San Andres), from Beam’s We Show What We Have Learned; Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes), from Mahajan’s The Association of Small Bombs; Teyonah Parris (Dear White People), from Bennett’s The Mother; and Jussie Smollett (Alien), from Greenidge’s We Love You Charlie Freeman.

Accepting the award, Mahajan proclaimed the readings scintillating, then called the NYPL “part of the DNA” of his novel, since he began writing it at the library’s Allen Room after falling “conveniently sick” and taking time off from work. Actor and Young Lions cochair Vincent Piazza wrapped up the ceremony by saying that all the finalists offered books “to learn from, laugh with, and be startled by,” and the partying went into the night.