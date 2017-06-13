Documentary DVDs | Best Sellers, June 2017

This list includes titles most in demand by libraries and bookstores nationwide from Ingram six months prior to the week ending May 13, 2017. (c) Copyright 2017 Library Journals LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Source, Inc.
|RANK
|1
|I Am Not Your Negro. Magnolia Home Entertainment. 2017. UPC 876964011891. $26.99.
|2
|The Eagle Huntress. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. 2016. UPC 043396494251. $26.99.
|3
|Where To Invade Next. Anchor Bay. 2016. UPC 013132644370. $24.99.
|4
|The Beatles: Eight Days a Week; The Touring Years. Capitol. 2016. UPC 602557334654. $19.99.
|5
|Planet Earth II. BBC Home Entertainment. 2017. UPC 883929573653. $35.99.
|6
|Weiner. MPI Home Video. 2016. UPC 030306946399. $24.99.
|7
|O.J.: Made in America. ESPN. 2016. UPC 825452519500. $39.99.
|8
|What Happened, Miss Simone? Eagle Rock Entertainment. 2016. UPC 801213076895. $21.99.
|9
|Life, Animated. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. 2016. UPC 043396481572. $19.99.
|10
|Zero Days. Magnolia Home Entertainment. 2017. UPC 876964011150. $26.99.
|11
|Dark Horse. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. 2016. UPC 043396474369. $30.99.
|12
|Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party. Lionsgate. 2016. UPC 031398252375. $19.99.
|13
|Nature: Giraffes—Africa’s Gentle Giants. PBS. 2016. UPC 841887030120. $24.99.
|14
|Before the Flood. 20th Century Fox. 2017. UPC 024543337133. $14.99.
|15
|Harry & Snowman. Filmrise. 2017. UPC 760137931898. $19.99.
|16
|Fire at Sea. Kino Classics. 2017. UPC 738329213688. $29.99.
|17
|The White House: Inside Story. PBS. 2016. UPC 0841887027687. $24.99.
|18
|Sherpa. Lionsgate. 2016. UPC 031398248163. $19.99.
|19
|Gleason. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. 2016. UPC 043396487772. $30.99.
|20
|Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World. Magnolia Home Entertainment. 2016. UPC 876964010153. $26.99.
