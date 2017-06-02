Best Sellers: Books Most Borrowed, May 2017

By on

Library Journal’s Best Sellers is compiled from data on books borrowed and requested (placed on hold) at public libraries throughout the United States. It includes statistics from urban, suburban, and rural libraries. We thank the many contributing libraries as well as The Library Corporation (TLC), Polaris Library Systems, and SirsiDynix. (c) Copyright 2017 Library Journals LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Source, Inc.

FICTION

RANK LAST RANKING / TIMES ON LIST 1 The Underground Railroad. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday. ISBN 9780385542364. $26.95. 1 / 7 2 The Whistler. John Grisham. Doubleday. ISBN 9780385541190. $28.95. 3 / 5 3 Lincoln in the Bardo. George Saunders. Random. ISBN 9780812995343. $28. 9 / 2 4 Echoes in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s. ISBN 9781250123114. $27.99. 10 / 2 5 The Wrong Side of Goodbye. Michael Connelly. Little, Brown. ISBN 9780316225946. $29. 8 / 5 6 A Man Called Ove. Fredrik Backman. Washington Square: Atria. ISBN 9781476738024. $16. 6 / 8 7 Dangerous Games. Danielle Steel. Delacorte. ISBN 9781101883884. $28.99. – / 1 8 Heartbreak Hotel. Jonathan Kellerman. Ballantine. ISBN 9780345541437. $28.99. 11 / 2 9 Never Never. James Patterson & Candice Fox. Little, Brown. ISBN 9780316433174. $28. 2 / 3 10 Small Great Things. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine. ISBN 9780345544957. $28.99. 4 / 5 11 A Gentleman in Moscow. Amor Towles. Viking. ISBN 9780670026197. $27. – / 1 12 Commonwealth. Ann Patchett. Harper. ISBN 9780062491794. $27.99. 7 / 6 13 No Man’s Land. David Baldacci. Grand Central. ISBN 9781455586516. $29. 13 / 5 14 Humans, Bow Down. James Patterson & Emily Raymond. Little, Brown. ISBN 9780316346962. $28. – / 1 15 The Girl on the Train. Paula Hawkins. Riverhead. ISBN 9781594633669. $26.95. 12 / 24

NONFICTION