Best Sellers: Books Most Borrowed, May 2017

Library Journal’s Best Sellers is compiled from data on books borrowed and requested (placed on hold) at public libraries throughout the United States. It includes statistics from urban, suburban, and rural libraries. We thank the many contributing libraries as well as The Library Corporation (TLC), Polaris Library Systems, and SirsiDynix. (c) Copyright 2017 Library Journals LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Source, Inc.
FICTION
|RANK
|LAST RANKING / TIMES ON LIST
|1
|The Underground Railroad. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday. ISBN 9780385542364. $26.95.
|1 / 7
|2
|The Whistler. John Grisham. Doubleday. ISBN 9780385541190. $28.95.
|3 / 5
|3
|Lincoln in the Bardo. George Saunders. Random. ISBN 9780812995343. $28.
|9 / 2
|4
|Echoes in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s. ISBN 9781250123114. $27.99.
|10 / 2
|5
|The Wrong Side of Goodbye. Michael Connelly. Little, Brown. ISBN 9780316225946. $29.
|8 / 5
|6
|A Man Called Ove. Fredrik Backman. Washington Square: Atria. ISBN 9781476738024. $16.
|6 / 8
|7
|Dangerous Games. Danielle Steel. Delacorte. ISBN 9781101883884. $28.99.
|– / 1
|8
|Heartbreak Hotel. Jonathan Kellerman. Ballantine. ISBN 9780345541437. $28.99.
|11 / 2
|9
|Never Never. James Patterson & Candice Fox. Little, Brown. ISBN 9780316433174. $28.
|2 / 3
|10
|Small Great Things. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine. ISBN 9780345544957. $28.99.
|4 / 5
|11
|A Gentleman in Moscow. Amor Towles. Viking. ISBN 9780670026197. $27.
|– / 1
|12
|Commonwealth. Ann Patchett. Harper. ISBN 9780062491794. $27.99.
|7 / 6
|13
|No Man’s Land. David Baldacci. Grand Central. ISBN 9781455586516. $29.
|13 / 5
|14
|Humans, Bow Down. James Patterson & Emily Raymond. Little, Brown. ISBN 9780316346962. $28.
|– / 1
|15
|The Girl on the Train. Paula Hawkins. Riverhead. ISBN 9781594633669. $26.95.
|12 / 24
NONFICTION
|RANK
|LAST RANKING / TIMES ON LIST
|1
|Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis. J.D. Vance. Harper. ISBN 9780062300546. $27.99.
|1 / 8
|2
|Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race. Margot Lee Shetterly. Morrow. ISBN 9780062363596. $27.99; pap. ISBN 9780062363602. $15.99.
|2 / 4
|3
|Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood. Trevor Noah. Spiegel & Grau. ISBN 9780399588174. $28.
|4 / 5
|4
|The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds. Michael Lewis. Norton. ISBN 9780393254594. $28.95.
|3 / 4
|5
|Between the World and Me. Ta-Nehisi Coates. Spiegel & Grau. ISBN 9780812993547. $24.
|6 / 18
|6
|When Breath Becomes Air. Paul Kalanithi. Random. ISBN 9780812988406. $25.
|5 / 13
|7
|The Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story. Diane Ackerman. Norton. ISBN 9780393061727. $26.95; pap. ISBN 9780393333060. $15.95.
|– / 1
|8
|Norse Mythology. Neil Gaiman. Norton. ISBN 9780393609097. $25.95.
|9 / 2
|9
|The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing. Marie Kondo. Ten Speed. ISBN 9781607747307. $16.99.
|10 / 23
|10
|Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers. Timothy Ferriss. Houghton Harcourt. ISBN 9781328683786. $28.
|7 / 3
|11
|The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo. Amy Schumer. Gallery: S. & S. ISBN 9781501139888. $28.
|8 / 8
|12
|Alexander Hamilton. Ron Chernow. Penguin Pr. ISBN 9781594200090.$35; pap. Penguin. ISBN 9780143034759. $20.
|13 / 10
|13
|The Princess Diarist. Carrie Fisher. Blue Rider. ISBN 9780399173592. $26.
|12 / 4
|14
|The Lost City of the Monkey God. Douglas Preston. Grand Central. ISBN 9781455540006. $28.
|11 / 3
|15
|Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations. Thomas L. Friedman. Farrar. ISBN 9780374273538. $28.
|15 / 4
