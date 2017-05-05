Research at Risk? | Notable Government Documents 2016

By Mark Anderson on

Questions relating to climate change loom large: How much is attributable to human activity and how do communities forecast and plan for it? Over the last 30 years or so, Americans have become increasingly polarized on this issue along partisan and ideological lines. Throughout the Seventies and Eighties, climate scientists worldwide came to a consensus that greenhouse gasses produced by burning fossil fuels were the major contributor to global warming, the consequences of which include melting polar ice, more frequent and more severe hurricanes and tornadoes, more frequent 100-year-floods, wildfires, drought, and more. Reversing global warming, were it possible, would require an international effort.

The Clinton administration had an especially prominent leadership role in the 1997 Kyoto Protocols, which attempted to establish legally binding mandates for its member countries that would go into effect in 2008. It was those international mandates that aroused the suspicions of conservatives, and climate change deniers suddenly became a powerful political force.

A NEW TACK

In 2013, President Obama issued his Climate Action Plan (CAP), which expanded the role of the U.S. Global Change Research Program (­USGCRP). By the end of 2016, climate change research was being sponsored by nearly every cabinet-level department and agency, some with multiple programs.

At the Paris Climate Change Conference in 2015, U.S. representatives pledged to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions in our country by 26–28 percent by 2025. In August 2015, President Obama announced his Clean Power Plan (CPP), which directed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to create new CO2 emission guidelines for existing fossil fuel–fired electricity-generating plants along the levels of the Paris Treaty. Implementation was blocked by the Supreme Court in early 2016.

ROLE REVERSAL AND RESCUE

President Trump brings to the White House a perspective completely antithetical to those of Clinton and Obama: he expressly undertook to erase President Obama’s environmental legacy. He rescinded the EPA regulations proposed under the CPP. His appointees to environmentally oriented agencies have publicly expressed opposition to the missions of the agencies they head. The president’s 2018 budget request would cut EPA support by 31 percent, and new Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney has referred to climate change research as “a waste of your money.”

Access to existing government information may be compromised owing to changes implemented by the Trump administration, such as altering or removing data on climate change from the EPA website, making librarian-led efforts to preserve government documents, such as the End of Term Web Archive, crucial.

Credit for leadership in the nationwide data rescue effort goes to two organizations. One of the first American-­organized data-rescue operations (hackathons) was held at the University of Pennsylvania’s Van Pelt Library on Inauguration Day 2017, under the auspices of UPenn’s Program in Environmental Humanities Lab. Its website (www.ppehlab.org/datarefuge) serves as a clearinghouse for news about past and upcoming data-rescue events. The website of the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative (envirodatagov.org) includes a Data Rescue toolkit for organizing local events or nominating data sets for rescue. Rescued data sets are primarily stored at DataRefuge.org and the Internet Archive.

With the status of government documents as reliable sources being eroded, the work of the government document specialist may become exponentially more complicated in the next few years. As one can imagine, the issue of climate change is an important theme among the Notable Government Documents of 2016, along with such topics of interest as military history, international and domestic policy, and national resources.

FEDERAL

Birth of Camp Jackson: A Collection of Photographs, Maps and Papers Documenting the Development of Camp Jackson Near Columbia, South Carolina. U.S. Army Basic Combat Training Museum. 2016. 248p. illus. SuDocs# D 101.2:J 13/2.

The history of one of World War I’s National Army cantonments built to accommodate some of the soldiers drafted as a result of the recently passed Selective Service Act of 1917 is detailed here. Put up in less than six months, Camp Jackson housed and trained 44,000 troops throughout the war. The story is told mostly through the captions of beautiful photographs, making it easy and enjoyable to peruse. Also featured are the various camp buildings, daily life, records of the units and officers, and types of training provided.

Chairmanship of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, 1949–2016. U.S. Dept. of Defense, Office of the Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joint History Office. 2016. 391p. illus. ISBN 9780160933219. SuDocs# D 5.2:C 34/2/2016. GPO Stock# 008-020-01636-5. $101.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) is the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, whose primary responsibility is to provide military advice to civilian leadership. This revised fifth edition examines the development of the position as an institution over the last 67 years. It traces the history of the JCS and the evolving role the chair plays in historical perspective. Starting with the first chairman, Omar Nelson Bradley, and continuing to the present day, each man receives a short synopsis of his career as well as a listing of his promotions and assignments prior to his JCS appointment.

Covered Bridges and the Birth of American Engineering. by Justine Christianson & others. U.S. Dept. of the Interior, National Park Svc., Historic American Engineering Board. 2015. 234p. illus. ISBN 9780578171067. SuDocs# I 29.2:B 76/5. purl.fdlp.gov/GPO/gpo64533. (Available from Amazon: $17.)

This study, conducted jointly by the Federal Highway Administration and the National Park Service, is the result of the National Covered Bridges Recording Project. Essays explore the history of these iconic bridges, their design, prominent bridge builders and practices, and the structures’ preservation. This handsomely illustrated publication also includes an inventory of covered bridges listed in the Historic American Building Survey/Historic American Engineering Record.

Forging the Star: The Official Modern History of the United States Marshals Service. by David S. Turk. Univ. of North Texas. 2016. 540p. illus. bibliog. ISBN 9781574416541. SuDocs# J 25.2:H 62/2. (Available from Amazon: $29.95.)

The U.S. Marshals Service is the oldest federal law enforcement organization in the country. Tracking the recent evolution of the agency, this work provides a unique perspective on American history from the 1930s to the present. The story is exhaustively researched and documented, with extensive endnotes, a bibliography, and a photo gallery. (Published outside the government, but distributed through the Federal Depository Library Program.)

Green Eyeshades of War: An Examination of Financial Management During War. by Larry O. Spencer. U.S. Dept. of Defense, Air Univ. 2016. 84p. illus. ISBN 9781585662616. SuDocs# D 301.26/6:F 49. purl.fdlp.gov/GPO/gpo73053. (Available from Amazon: $9.99.)

An important perspective on financial management during World War II, Vietnam, Operation Desert Shield/Storm, and operations Enduring Freedom/Iraqi Freedom. U.S. Air Force general Spencer points out that we must fiscally prepare for conflicts beforehand and that in today’s environment of competing resources, the efficient and effective use of taxpayer dollars is paramount to getting congressional and public ­support.

Hill of Angels: U.S. Marines and the Battle for Con Thien, 1967 to 1968. by Joseph C. Long. U.S. Dept. of Defense, Marine Corps Univ. (Marines in the Vietnam War Commemorative). 2016. 61p. illus. maps. ISBN 9780160934656. SuDocs# D 214.13:V 67/4/CONTHIEN. GPO Stock# 008-055-00268-1. $22. purl.fdlp.gov/GPO/gpo78090.

This history is one in a series devoted to U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. Colonel Long, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve (retired), examines U.S. Marine and North Vietnamese Army actions throughout the northern half of a region that became known as “Leatherneck Square.” More than a dozen operations were involved to varying degrees with the Battle of Con Thien. Using photographs and informative maps, Long provides a detailed and respectful account of the marines who fought bravely in those ­actions.

Impacts of Climate Change on Human Health in the United States: A Scientific Assessment. by Alison Crimmins & others. U.S. Global Change Research Program. 2016. 312p. illus. ISBN 9780160932410. SuDocs# PREX 30.2:H 88/2. purl.fdlp.gov/GPO/gpo68498.

This report lucidly details the myriad observed and projected impacts of climate change on human health in this country. Relying upon recently published peer-reviewed research, more than 100 experts, from eight federal agencies, distill the current state of understanding of climate change impacts into an assessment that is thorough and accessible.

Implications for U.S. National Security of Anticipated Climate Change. U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence, National Intelligence Council. (NIC WP 2016-01). 2016. digital. SuDocs#: PREX 28.18. ow.ly/sRmk30aNvQg.

Most people are aware that climate change can affect weather and agriculture, but little is said about its impact on national security. This short overview of the potential security consequences of earth’s changing climate examines how such events could threaten the stability of countries, heighten social and political tension, and increase the risks to human health, resulting in clashes over limited resources and hampering the means to resolve those challenges.

Keeping America Informed: The U.S. Government Publishing Office; Legacy of Service to the Nation, 1861–2016. rev. ed. U.S. Government Publishing Office. 2016. r164p. illus. ISBN 9780160933196. SuDocs# GP 1.2:IN 3/2/2016. GPO Stock# 021-000-00217-8. $33. purl.fdlp.gov/GPO/gpo71799.

This revised edition celebrates the 155th anniversary of the Government Publishing Office (GPO) and recognizes its ongoing and successful use of digital technologies in meeting the rapidly changing information needs of U.S. citizens. With engaging narratives from the past and images from GPO’s extensive photographic library, this chronicle beautifully records the agency’s history and vital ­service.

National Parks Index: 2012–2016; Official Index of the National Park Service. Centennial ed. U.S. Dept. of the Interior, National Park Svc. 2016. 158p. illus. ISBN 9780160932090. SuDocs# I 29.103:2012/2016. GPO Stock# 024-005-01320-2. $16. purl.access.gpo.gov/GPO/LPS125182.

America’s national parks are a treasured resource. This publication provides a comprehensive list, arranged by state, of every park in the system. Each entry contains mailing address, web address, phone number, acreage, dates of authorization and establishment, and explanation of the area’s national significance. The final section includes information on additional parks that have been authorized and other areas related to the National Park System—National Heritage Areas, National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, National Trails System, and affiliated ­areas.

Pipeline to Russia: The Alaska-Siberia Air Route in World War II. ed. by Alexander B. Dolitsk. Alaska Affiliated Areas Program, National Park Svc. 2016. PDF + print. 115p. archive.org/details/pipelinetorussia00anch.

Rooted in history, this work is a tribute to the service and crucial role played by the Alaska-Siberia Air Route and the people who worked within the lend-lease project. Beautifully written, with numerous photos and illustrations, this publication provides detailed statistics on the amount of food, materials, troops, etc., transferred during the war. The numbers are startling and demonstrate how the United States truly became a superpower.

Preventing Violent Extremism in Schools. U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, Office of Partner Engagement. 2016. Unclassified ed. digital. illus. SuDocs# J 1.14/2:EX 8/2. purl.fdlp.gov/GPO/gpo69204.

In today’s society, it is evident that a new concern over the influence that violent extremist movements may have on susceptible youth is challenging U.S. schools and placing a growing burden on the education system to find ways to counter­act it. This guide is designed to educate school personnel about at-risk behaviors and activities and assist students with reducing a social and psychological commitment to violence as a method of resolving a grievance. It looks at forms of violent extremism and recommends ways of preventing it in schools.

Rare Bryophytes of Oregon. by Ronald L. Exeter. U.S. Dept. of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, Salem District. 2016. 379p. illus. maps. w/CD-ROM. ISBN 9780979131042. SuDocs# I 53.2:B 84.

The strength of this book is its list of the 142 species of hornwort, liverwort, and mosses in Oregon considered rare, threatened, or endangered. It provides extensive information about their nomen­clature, distinctive taxonomic characteristics, technical descriptions, ecology, and references. Colorful pictures with detailed plates accompany each species. While the emphasis is on Oregon, many of the species are found in surrounding states as well, making this useful throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Toward “Thorough, Accurate, and Reliable”: A History of Foreign Relations of the United States Series. by William B. McAllister. U.S. Dept. of State, Office of the Historian, Bureau of Public Affairs. 2015. 382p. illus. ISBN 9780160932120. SuDocs# S 1.2:H 62/2. GPO Stock# 044-000-02676-7. $43. purl.fdlp.gov/GPO/gpo66202.

“Foreign Relations of the United States (aka FRUS),” a flagship series from the U.S. Department of State, provides the official documentary history of U.S. foreign relations. In recounting the publication history of FRUS, from the late 18th century to the present, this narrative dovetails with American domestic politics, revealing the controversies enmeshed in the ever relevant challenges of governmental transparency, timely declassification, and international security.

Treasured Landscapes: National Park Service Art Collections Tell America’s Stories. U.S. Dept. of the Interior, National Park Svc., Museum Mgt. Program. 2016. 160p. illus. ISBN 9780692536087. SuDocs# I 29.2:AR 7/5. GPO Stock# 024-005-01327-0. $37. www.nps.gov/museum/exhibits/landscape_art/index.html.

To commemorate the centennial of the National Park Service (NPS; 1916–2016), the agency gathered paintings, sketches, and other works of art from more than 45 NPS collections to illustrate and tell the history of our parkland. Art was crucial to the establishment of the national park system because it captured the grandeur and beauty of the West at a time when travel was limited. This volume allows the present-day viewer to experience the wonders of this nation’s landscapes through the works of these artists. Listed throughout are the various galleries and park collections, along with the numerous artists.

Underestimated: Our Not So Peaceful Nuclear Future. by Henry D. Sokolski. U.S. Army War Coll. & Strategic Studies Inst. 2016. 130p. illus. maps. ISBN 9781584877196. SuDocs# D 101.146:UN 2. GPO Stock# 008-000-01175-3. $20. purl.fdlp.gov/GPO/gpo64725

This strategic study is a timely observation of what the author sees as “our not so peaceful nuclear future.” He addresses the growing stockpiles of separated plutonium and of highly enriched uranium, as well as the likely expansion of nuclear power programs in more countries. Sokolski’s brief volume discusses the key popular views on nuclear proliferation and how much worse matters might get if states continue with relatively loosely controlled nuclear activities. His purpose is to address a gap in the literature as arguments made by policy­makers and academics for preventing further nuclear proliferation are uneven. Each of the basic views—official, hawkish, and academic—spotlight some aspect of the truth, but each is incomplete. The author’s own view is surprisingly ­optimistic.

State & Local

COLORADO

Measuring Health in Adults 65 and Over, Colorado 2016 Report: Fulfilling Colorado’s Commitment To Become the Healthiest State. Colorado Cross-Agency Collaborative; Colorado Dept. of Health Care Policy & Financing; Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment. 2016. 28p. OCLC # 948812372. PDF + print. hdl.handle.net/11629/co:21829_hcp1222m462016internet.pdf.

Looking at an increasingly aging and heavier population, the state public health departments began to investigate a path to ensure a healthy lifestyle would become a priority for all citizens, regardless of economic means. This report discusses the challenges and solutions.

A Report of Officer Involved Shootings in Colorado, 2010–2015: Pursuant to Senate Bill 15-217. by Ernesto Munoz Acevedo & others. Judiciary Committees of the House and Senate. Colorado Dept. of Public Safety, Office of Research & Statistics. 2016. 30p. OCLC # 944927159. PDF + print. ow.ly/68WQ30bel7L.

Owing to the rising number of officer-involved shootings, the Colorado legislature enacted this law requiring all law enforcement agencies to collect and report the data related to such events; this is the first such report to be issued. Filled with statistics, it provides thought-provoking details as to the nature of these episodes.

CONNECTICUT

Removal of Voters from the Voter Registry List. by Kristin Sullivan. Connecticut General Assembly Office of Legislative Research. (OLR Research Report 2016-R-0079). 2016. 5p. OCLC # 951612508. Print + digital. worldcat.org/oclc/951612508/viewonline.

This timely and informative pamphlet provides a plain-language description of how, why, and when a voter’s name may be removed from the Voter Registry. It includes citations from the Connecticut state code but is otherwise free of legalese.

FLORIDA

Florida Coastal Office Activity Book. Florida Coastal Office, Dept. of Environmental Protection. 19p. illus. OCLC # 962261587.

This fun and engaging interactive book is intended for children under the age of ten and anyone else who enjoys games and coloring. It teaches about aquatic and coastal life.

MANITOBA

Manitoba’s Climate Change and Green Economy Action Plan. Manitoba Conservation & Water Stewardship. 2016. 54p. illus. map. OCLC# 949858170. www.deslibris.ca/ID/10049398.

Manitoba has established itself as a frontrunner among Canadian provinces by producing 98 percent of its electricity from renewable resources. As we seek to reduce carbon emissions, we must also reinvent policies to adapt to the climate change effects that we’re already witnessing. This report addresses the impact of climate change on wildlife habitats, tourism, and water resources.

NORTH CAROLINA

Butterflies in Your Backyard. by Christopher E. Moorman & Jeffrey Pippen. North Carolina Cooperative Extension Svc., North Carolina State Univ. (Urban Wildlife, AG Series 636-02). 2016. 10p. illus. maps. OCLC # 954735536. PDF + print. content.ces.ncsu.edu/butterflies-in-your-backyard.

Beautiful images and photographs of butterflies abound in this publication and accompanying web page about the butterflies of North Carolina. The authors detail everything from life cycle and habitat to conservation resources and how to use butterflies effectively in a garden.

Intellectual Property, Liability and Trespass: A Guide for Coastal and Marine Scientists and Their Volunteers in North Carolina. by Tyler O’Hara & Nicholas Decker. North Carolina Sea Grant Coll. Program, North Carolina Coastal Resources Law, Planning, & Policy Ctr. 2016. 16p. illus. maps. OCLC# 950978213. ISBN 9780865264793. PDF. digital.ncdcr.gov/cdm/ref/collection/p16062coll9/id/255501.

Intended to increase awareness of potential legal issues involved in citizen science projects in the Tar Heel State, this paper is written specifically for scientists and volunteers who wish to understand the legal implications of working in the marine sciences. It outlines the policies and potential hazards.

So Great the Devastation: The 1916 Flood in Western North Carolina. by Jessica A. Bandel. North Carolina Office of Archives and History. 2016. 45p. illus. maps. OCLC # 945772281. ISBN 9780865264816. $10.

A heart-wrenching chronicle of this historic flood, which remains one of the worst natural disasters in the state’s history. It derived from the collision of two powerful hurricanes, and this story details the strength of the people, while the photos show the devastation in the primarily agrarian countryside. Hauntingly written.

Social Relationships Between Wineries and Local Communities: Perspectives of North Carolinians from the Piedmont Triad. by Jing Li. North Carolina Cooperative Extension Svc. 2016. 6p. illus. maps. OCLC # 954600046. PDF. digital.ncdcr.gov/cdm/ref/collection/p16062coll9/id/269799.

The state of North Carolina ranks fourth nationwide as a destination for wine tourists. This report analyzes the responses of a survey of 663 households to an inquiry about their perceptions of and relations with the wineries and their customers.

NORTH DAKOTA

A Traveler’s Companion to North Dakota State Historic Sites. 3d ed. by Merlan E. Paaverud Jr. North Dakota State Historical Soc. 2016. 206p. illus. maps. OCLC # 895666894. ISBN 978189149423. $23.95.

Beautiful imagery and fascinating commentary about each site highlight this guidebook of places of historic significance in North Dakota. This resource is organized alphabetically, but people can also arrange their visit by theme, a great way to see this part of the country.

You and the Law in North Dakota: The Rights of Grandparents and Step-Grandparents. by Divya Saxena & Jane Strommen. NDSU Extension Svc. 2014. illus. 8p. OCLC # 907929372. PDF + print.

Too often grandparents don’t know their legal rights when their children divorce or choose to have someone else adopt their child. This publication discusses the legal options for grandparents and step-­grandparents.

VIRGINIA

Communicating Climate Change to Agriculture Audiences. by Zachary M. Eaton & Joshua W. Faulkner. Virginia Cooperative Extension. 2016. 9p. OCLC# 980316458. ow.ly/xKfT30aQDIR.

This pamphlet outlines the risks of climate change for agricultural producers and proposed best practices for extension educators who need to communicate climate change issues to stakeholders who might not be familiar with scientific jargon. A complex issue made easy to absorb.

WASHINGTON

Predicted Impacts of Climate Change on Groundwater Resources of Washington State. by Charles F. Pitz. Washington State Dept. of Ecology. Environmental Assessment Program. 2016. 127p. illus. 2016. OCLC# 9612722867. ow.ly/y5VI30aQDUq.

A useful tool for managers of water resources, this report synthesizes recent scientific research to predict how global climate change may impact Washington state’s groundwater, streams, and wetlands.

Washington Remembers World War II: Personal Accounts from the Deadliest Conflict in World History. by John C. Hughes & Trova Heffernan. Legacy Washington, Office of the Secretary of State. 2016. 265p. illus. OCLC # 965384957. ISBN 9781889320373. $23.95. PDF + print.

Six thousand Washingtonians gave their lives during World War II. To commemorate them, Legacy Washington was established on the 70th anniversary of the war. This book gathers stories and personal accounts of what these brave Americans lived through, told via interviews and photographs. A tribute to those who sacrificed so much.

International

Child, Early and Forced Marriage Legislation in 37 Asia Pacific Countries. Inter-Parliamentary Union & World Health Organization. 142p. illus. OCLC # 954624721. ISBN 9789291426478. PDF. Free. ow.ly/a1ql30aNBOi.

A detailed report of the causes and consequences of child, early, and forced marriage (CEFM) as well as legislation pertaining to it. Parliamentarians are the key to enforcing existing laws and policies regarding CEFM and are able to bring about necessary legal reforms. In addition to implementing and enforcing laws and policies, other comprehensive strategies are integral to addressing the situation. Strategies include strengthening child protective systems, providing safe shelters and access to a judicial process, and promoting education and availability of health care.

Compendium of Good Practices on Human Rights and the Environment. United Nations Environment Programme. 148p. D1 No. 15-03568/50 copies. Digital. Free.

This compendium presents solid practices to fulfill human rights obligations related to environmental protection and management. Divided into nine categories, the document presents more than 100 examples of how individuals and states have successfully implemented programs that are practical and innovative.

Energy, Climate Change, and Environment: 2016 Insights. International Energy Agency. 129p. illus. OCLC # 962848718. PDF. Free. ow.ly/vdAF30aNCC2.

The Paris Agreement on climate change signed at COP21 by 196 nations in December 2015 calls for a transition to low-carbon energy systems with a long-term goal of limiting global average temperature rise to “well below 2°C.” This paper examines key energy sectors, technologies, and policy measures affecting energy systems as well as providing global energy and emissions data as a tool to investigate regional energy trends. Includes inter­regional comparisons of key emissions and energy indicators for ten regions.

European Forest Ecosystems: State and Trends. European Environment Agency. 123p. illus. maps. OCLC # 954081095. ISBN 9789292137281. PDF. Free. ow.ly/ZNc730aNCae.

The sustainable management of forests is crucial, as they are one of the eco­systems in Europe with the highest degree of biodiversity and provide resources for climate regulation and ecosystem services for humans. Key characteristics of forests are discussed here in addition to the increased pressures on and threats to forest ecosystems such as climate change and human ­activities.

Global Report on Urban Health: Equitable, Healthier Cities for Sustainable Development. World Health Organization. 242p. illus. maps. OCLC # 949371184. ISBN 9789241565271. PDF. Free. ow.ly/d9qQ30aNBm2.

Estimates demonstrate that 60 percent of all people will reside in cities by the year 2030. This new development paradigm in conjunction with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) highlights the significance of reshaping urban environments and health systems to enable livable cities with improved health outcomes for their inhabitants. Effective actions by cities and nations worldwide are probed.

Global Trends: Forced Displacement in 2015. Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. 66p. illus. maps. OCLC # 951987953. PDF. Free. www.unhcr.org/576408cd7.pdf.

This report dissects statistical trends and changes in global displacement from January to December 2015. According to the data, 65.3 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide by the end of 2015, and, on average, 24 individuals worldwide were newly displaced every minute during that year. Asylum seekers and internally displaced persons are assessed. Additionally, solutions such as resettlement and local integration are ­considered.

Green Energy Choices: The Benefits, Risks and Trade-offs of Low-Carbon Technologies for Electricity Production. United Nations Environment Programme. 453p. illus. OCLC # 972803332. ISBN 9789280734904. PDF. Free.

This examination of the nine key electricity-generating technologies and their greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation potential also addresses the possible effects of these technologies on the environment, human health, and natural resources. With comparisons of the life cycles of all technologies.

The Rise of Environmental Crime: A Growing Threat to Natural Resources Peace, Development and Security. United Nations Environment Programme. 104p. illus. maps. bibliog. OCLC # 968511749. ISBN 9788269043419. PDF. Free.

Environmental transgressions (including wildlife, forestry, fisheries, waste and pollution, and white collar) comprise the world’s fourth largest crime sector, depleting countries of revenue and development opportunities as well as destroying resources and eco­systems. In addition to defining the types of environmental misdeeds being committed, this report discusses the scale of crimes and the legal framework that exists to combat them. Concluding with restoration case studies of relocation and reintroduction of species, the document looks at the response to and enforcement of environmental laws.

Wildlife Crime. European Parliament. 121p. illus. OCLC # 960393239. ISBN 9789282388136. PDF. Free. ow.ly/AcXY30aNBuZ.

An overview of the state of wildlife crime in the European Union (EU) and the EU’s value in combating it, serving as a major market for illegal products and as a transit point for trafficking. Legislation on wildlife crime and enforcement deficits is presented. The report ends with policy recommendations to be used in conjunction with the EU Action Plan.

Working Together: Skills and Labour Market Integration of Immigrants and Their Children in Sweden. OECD. 204p. illus. bibliog. OCLC # 949844245. digital. Free. ebook. $33. dx.doi.org/10.1787/9789264257382-en.

Sixteen percent of Sweden’s population was born abroad, and, in 2015, 163,000 asylum seekers arrived in that country. This report looks at the skills and labor market situation of immigrants as well as the integration process through which migrants can acquire and build necessary capabilities to integrate with both the Swedish labor market and society at large. Employer demand for proficiency and mechanisms for matching supply with demand are also related.

