Penguin Random House To Publish Books by the Obamas

Penguin Random House (PRH) announced that it will publish two forthcoming books by former United States President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, respectively. PRH acquired world publication rights for the two books. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Publication dates have not yet been set, and the focus of each book will be disclosed at a later date.

To support the mission of The Obama Foundation and further PRH’s commitment to social responsibility, the company will donate one million print books in the Obama family’s name to First Book, PRH’s nonprofit partner and the Washington, DC-based partner for the 2016 White House digital education initiative, Open eBooks. First Book aims to promote equal access to education by providing new books, learning materials, and other essentials to children in need in the United States and Canada. As in the past, the Obamas also plan to donate a significant portion of their author proceeds to charity, including the Obama Foundation.

Said CEO Markus Dohle, “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our publishing partnership with President and Mrs. Obama. With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same. Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance.”