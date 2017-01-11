Best Sellers: Books Most Borrowed, January 2017

Library Journal’s Best Sellers is compiled from data on books borrowed and requested (placed on hold) at public libraries throughout the United States. It includes statistics from urban, suburban, and rural libraries. We thank the many contributing libraries as well as The Library Corporation (TLC), Polaris Library Systems, and SirsiDynix. (c) Copyright 2017 Library Journals LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Source, Inc.
FICTION
|RANK
|LAST RANKING / TIMES ON LIST
|1
|The Whistler. John Grisham. Doubleday. ISBN 9780385541190. $28.95.
|– / 1
|2
|The Wrong Side of Goodbye. Michael Connelly. Little, Brown. ISBN 9780316225946. $29.
|– / 1
|3
|Small Great Things. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine. ISBN 9780345544957. $28.99.
|– / 1
|4
|Night School. Lee Child. Delacorte. ISBN 9780804178808. $28.99.
|15 / 2
|5
|The Underground Railroad. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday. ISBN 9780385542364. $26.95.
|2 / 3
|6
|Commonwealth. Ann Patchett. Harper. ISBN 9780062491794. $27.99.
|3 / 2
|7
|The Girl on the Train. Paula Hawkins. Riverhead. ISBN 9781594633669. $26.95.
|1 / 20
|8
|Escape Clause. John Sandford. Putnam. ISBN 9780399168918. $29.
|– / 1
|9
|Woman of God. James Patterson & Maxine Paetro. Little, Brown. ISBN 9780316274029. $28.
|– / 1
|10
|Missing. James Patterson & Kathryn Fox. Grand Central. ISBN 9781455596683. $35; pap. ISBN 9781455568147. $15.99.
|– / 1
|11
|Two by Two. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central. ISBN 9781455520695. $27.
|– / 1
|12
|A Man Called Ove. Fredrik Backman. Washington Square: Atria. ISBN 9781476738024. $16.
|6 / 4
|13
|No Man’s Land. David Baldacci. Grand Central. ISBN 9781455586516. $29.
|– / 1
|14
|Home. Harlan Coben. Dutton. ISBN 9780525955108. $28.
|9 / 2
|15
|Turbo Twenty-Three. Janet Evanovich. Bantam. ISBN 9780345543004. $28.
|– / 1
NONFICTION
|RANK
|LAST RANKING / TIMES ON LIST
|1
|Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis. J.D. Vance. Harper. ISBN 9780062300546. $27.99.
|2 / 4
|2
|The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo. Amy Schumer. Gallery: S. & S. ISBN 9781501139888. $28.
|1 / 4
|3
|Born To Run. Bruce Springsteen. S. & S. ISBN 9781501141515. $32.50.
|3 / 2
|4
|Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan. Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard. Holt. ISBN 9781627790628. $30.
|6 / 2
|5
|Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal That Undid Him, and All the Justice That Money Can Buy—The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein. James Patterson & others. Little, Brown. ISBN 9780316274050. $28.
|– / 1
|6
|Love Warrior. Glennon Doyle Melton. Flatiron: Macmillan. ISBN 9781250128546. $25.99.
|5 / 3
|7
|Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood. Trevor Noah. Spiegel & Grau. ISBN 9780399588174. $28.
|– / 1
|8
|Alexander Hamilton. Ron Chernow. Penguin Pr. ISBN 9781594200090.$35; pap. Penguin. ISBN 9780143034759. $20.
|9 / 6
|9
|When Breath Becomes Air. Paul Kalanithi. Random. ISBN 9780812988406. $25.
|4 / 9
|10
|Between the World and Me. Ta-Nehisi Coates. Spiegel & Grau. ISBN 9780812993547. $24.
|7 / 14
|11
|Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right. Arlie Russell Hochschild. New Pr. ISBN 9781620972250. $27.95.
|– / 1
|12
|The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing. Marie Kondo. Ten Speed. ISBN 9781607747307. $16.99.
|10 / 20
|13
|Scrappy Little Nobody. Anna Kendrick. Touchstone. ISBN 9781501117206. $26.99.
|– / 1
|14
|The Magnolia Story. Chip & Joanna Gaines & Mark Dagostino. Thomas Nelson. ISBN 9780718079185. $26.99.
|– / 1
|15
|Settle for More. Megyn Kelly. Harper. ISBN 9780062494603. $29.99.
|– / 1
