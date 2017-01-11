Best Sellers: Books Most Borrowed, January 2017

By on

Library Journal’s Best Sellers is compiled from data on books borrowed and requested (placed on hold) at public libraries throughout the United States. It includes statistics from urban, suburban, and rural libraries. We thank the many contributing libraries as well as The Library Corporation (TLC), Polaris Library Systems, and SirsiDynix. (c) Copyright 2017 Library Journals LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Source, Inc.

FICTION

RANK LAST RANKING / TIMES ON LIST 1 The Whistler. John Grisham. Doubleday. ISBN 9780385541190. $28.95. – / 1 2 The Wrong Side of Goodbye. Michael Connelly. Little, Brown. ISBN 9780316225946. $29. – / 1 3 Small Great Things. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine. ISBN 9780345544957. $28.99. – / 1 4 Night School. Lee Child. Delacorte. ISBN 9780804178808. $28.99. 15 / 2 5 The Underground Railroad. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday. ISBN 9780385542364. $26.95. 2 / 3 6 Commonwealth. Ann Patchett. Harper. ISBN 9780062491794. $27.99. 3 / 2 7 The Girl on the Train. Paula Hawkins. Riverhead. ISBN 9781594633669. $26.95. 1 / 20 8 Escape Clause. John Sandford. Putnam. ISBN 9780399168918. $29. – / 1 9 Woman of God. James Patterson & Maxine Paetro. Little, Brown. ISBN 9780316274029. $28. – / 1 10 Missing. James Patterson & Kathryn Fox. Grand Central. ISBN 9781455596683. $35; pap. ISBN 9781455568147. $15.99. – / 1 11 Two by Two. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central. ISBN 9781455520695. $27. – / 1 12 A Man Called Ove. Fredrik Backman. Washington Square: Atria. ISBN 9781476738024. $16. 6 / 4 13 No Man’s Land. David Baldacci. Grand Central. ISBN 9781455586516. $29. – / 1 14 Home. Harlan Coben. Dutton. ISBN 9780525955108. $28. 9 / 2 15 Turbo Twenty-Three. Janet Evanovich. Bantam. ISBN 9780345543004. $28. – / 1

NONFICTION